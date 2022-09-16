CUET UG Result 2022: A detailed FAQ on navigating admissions at DU

With the declaration of the common university entrance test (CUET) result for undergraduate courses on Thursday, aspirants who had included Delhi University (DU) among their preferred universities at the time of CUET application can sign up for the common seat allocation system (CSAS), the new portal launched by the varsity on Monday to carry out admissions on the basis of CUET scores.

Here are a few FAQs with regard to queries related to DU’s admission process:

How will admission at DU take place this time?

Admissions to all the undergraduate programs in colleges under Delhi University will take place through the Common Seat Allocation System -2022 (COAS 2022) on www.admission.uod.ac.in

The admission process through COAS will be conducted in three phases:

Phase - 1: Applying through the CSAS-2022 application form

As part of the first phase of CSAS, students will have to submit their personal details, Class 12 scores in all subjects, and documents on the CSAS portal. They will also have to indicate if they wish to apply for admission through the sports or ECA category. Based on the category they choose the appropriate registration fee has to be paid.

Phase - 2: Selection of programs and filling of preferences

The candidates must choose the course/s to which they want to take admission. They will need to confirm the program-specific CUET (UG) - 2022 merit score for all the selected programs. The candidates must also fill in the preferences for courses + college combinations for each UG program selected by them. Candidates can choose as many courses as they wish to join, provided they meet the specific eligibility of the selected course. The order of selection of the course + college combination will determine the preference order for the allocation of seats.

Phase - 3: Seat allocation and admission

The third phase of CSAS will deal with seat allotment and admission based on the college/course preferences as given by candidates. The university will create a centralised merit list based on CUET scores on the basis of which students, subject to candidate categories and seat availability, will be provisionally allotted their first possible preference. Separate merit lists will be declared for candidates seeking admission in supernumerary (other) quotas.

Candidates will be required to accept their allocated seats within a specified time period. Once a student accepts a seat, the college will approve/reject the admission based on eligibility and document verification. If approved, candidates will have to pay their fees to confirm the admission. With that, the first round of allocations will be closed. If a candidate does not accept a seat, it will be deemed non-acceptance of the allocated seat. They will be removed from the allocation process and will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allocation.

How will the merit be decided if multiple students end up with the same CUET score?

Delhi University has come up with tie-breaking criteria premised on class 12 scores. In the event of a tie, where two or more candidates have the same CUET (UG) - 2022 merit score for a program plus college combination, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in Class XII will be given preference. If the tie is not broken then age will become a factor and the older applicant will get the preference.

After provisional admission in the first round, will students get a chance to sign up for another college in subsequent allocation rounds?

After the first round of allocation, candidates will be given the option to upgrade to a college/course preference that is higher on their list. If the higher preference is allocated, candidates will have to accept the new allocation and their previous provisional admission will be automatically cancelled. Candidates who secure their first preference in the first round of allocation will not be eligible for the upgrade option. Candidates who are satisfied with their first allocation can opt for the “freeze” option to secure their admission. They will not be allowed to upgrade in subsequent allocation rounds.

Will the university admit students through ECA and sports trials?

Yes. The university is likely to hold ECA and sports trials after October 10.

How will admission under the ECA (extracurricular activity) category take place?

The university has 14 ECA Categories further divided into sub-categories. A candidate can apply for a maximum of 3 ECA categories to be considered in an ECA category, the candidate must have scored a minimum of 30 marks out of 75 ECA Score. Allocation will be offered on the basis of Combined ECA Merit (CEM) which will take into account 25% of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score of all the programs in which candidates have applied and 75% of the highest ECA score obtained from all the ECA categories in which candidate has been considered.

What about admission through sports quota?

The university has 27 games/sports for women and 26 games/sports for men in different colleges. Allocation will be offered on the basis of Combined Sports Merit (CSM) which will take into account 25% of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score of all the programs in which the candidate had applied + 25% of the highest graded merit sports certificate + 50% of the highest score obtained in the sports trials in which candidate appeared.

Will there be any spot admission during the admission cycle?

The university may announce spot rounds to fill vacant seats. Candidates who were not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the spot admission round can participate in the process by opting for the option on their student dashboard on CSAS. For every spot admission round the university will display the vacant seats of each program. A desirous candidate will be able to select only one course.

