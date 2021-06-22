Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

Directorate of Education, Delhi will release Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 on June 22, 2021. Students who have appeared for Class 9, 11 examination can check their result on the official site of Directorate of Education, Delhi on edudel.nic.in.

The Education Directorate of Delhi has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best.”

The Class 9, 11 exams were cancelled this year by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a few days back. While scrapping the exams, the Deputy CM has said that Private schools that conducted mid-term and annual exams before the lockdown, can declare the students’ results. He had further said that the government, private and government-aided schools that have conducted only the mid-term exams and not the annual exams, will promote students based on mid-term exam scores.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, students can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Directorate of Education on edudel.nic.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.