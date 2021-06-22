Home / Education / Exam Results / Delhi Govt announces class 9 and Class 11 results, direct link
As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.(HT File/representative)
As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.(HT File/representative)
exam results

Delhi Govt announces class 9 and Class 11 results, direct link

  • Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 on Tuesday, June 22.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:40 PM IST

Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 on Tuesday, June 22. Students of Class 9, 11 can check their results on the official site of the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.

Schools have also sent results of classes 9 and 11 to students through WhatsApp and SMS.

Here is the direct link to check Delhi govt school Class 9 and Class 11 results.

Steps to check the Delhi Govt schools class 9 and 11 result

Visit the official website of DoE

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

A total of 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in 11 grade in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. The final results of students were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments. Based on this evaluation criteria, 1.97 lakh students in Class 9 passed in Delhi. Similarly, 1.70 lakh students enrolled in Class 11 out of which 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 1.65 students passed.

Note: All those students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for re-assessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work, and other assessments. Guidelines regarding the same will be released soon by the Directorate of Education.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi govt school delhi govt school student exam result + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.