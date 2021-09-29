Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / DTE Karnataka diploma result 2021: Know how to check
exam results

DTE Karnataka diploma result 2021: Know how to check

DTE Karnataka will release the result for BTELINX 2020 Diploma courses on its official website. As per reports, the result is expected today.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:41 PM IST
DTE Karnataka diploma result 2021: Know how to check(HT file)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka will release the result for BTELINX 2020 Diploma courses on its official website. Concerned students can check the DTE Karnataka result on the official website dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

DTE Karnataka result link

As per reports, the result is expected today. However, HT Digital doesn’t have any independent confirmation regarding the result date and time.

Candidates are suggested to track the official website of DTE Karnataka for timely updates on the result.

Meanwhile, candidates can also follow the steps given below to check the result:

  • Visit the official website at dtek.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the BTELINX result 2021 link
  • A new page will appear on the display screen
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • The BTELINX result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the results and take its print out for future use

Last year, the result was declared in October.

Topics
karnataka exam result
