GUJCET 2022 Result date & time: GSEB to declare GUJCET results at 10am on May 12

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board to declare GUJCET 2022 results tomorrow.(Jagtinder Singh Grewal/HT file)
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board to declare GUJCET 2022 results tomorrow.(Jagtinder Singh Grewal/HT file)
Published on May 11, 2022 03:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

GUJCET 2022 Result date & time: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 results on Thursday, May 12. The results will be declared at 10am. GUJCET 2022 was conducted on April 18.

GUJCET 2022 results will be uploaded on the board websites www.gseb.com. Candidates will be able to check GUJCET 2022 results their login credentials after they are declared.

How to check GUJCET 2022 result

Go to the official website of GSHSEB at gseb.org

Click on the Gujarat CET result link on the homepage

Login with the required details

View result and take a printout of the page.

GSEB has already released the answer key of GUJCET on gsebeservice.com. GUJCET is a state level exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) level professional courses at participating institutions across the state.

(With inputs from Maulik Pathak in Gujarat)

