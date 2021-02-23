Himachal HRTC conductor written test result 2021 declared, check list here

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Tuesday, February 23 announced the result of Written Objective Type Screening Test for the recruitment of 568 posts of Conductor (on contract basis -Post Code 762) held on October 18, 2020.

A total of 67395 applications were received for the exam against advertisement No. 35-3/2019 dated December 28, 2019, out of which 60,732 were provisionally admitted out of which 43,996 appeared and 16736 remained absent. Fr those who appeared in the exam, 1882 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

According to notice issued by HPSSC, the result is subject to the final outcome of pending Court Cases i.e. CWP No. 437,434,369 and 607 of 2020. The shortlisted candidates will be further evaluated for 15 marks in the next stage of selection process between March 23 and April 17 at HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Candidates should bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form.

In case a candidates fail to appear for evaluation, he/she will not be considered for further selection process.