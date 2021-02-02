The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 for eight subjects on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP TET examination can check their results online at hpbose.org.

As per the result notification, a total of 36,773 candidates have appeared for the HP TET 2020 examination this year, out of which, 5976 candidates have passed.

The board conducted the HP TET exams from December 12 to 15, 2021, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check HP TET results 2020.

How to check HP TET results 2020:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "TET(NOV-2020)"

Click on the link that reads, "Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The HP TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.