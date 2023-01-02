HPBOSE 10th and 12th Term1 result live: Results out at hpbose.org, get link
- HPBOSE 10th and 12th result live: HPBOSE has declared the class 10th and class 12th Term 1 results on the official website at hpbose.org.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 10th and class 12th Term 1 results on the official website.Candidates can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org.
Here's the direct link to check class 10th result
Here's the direct link to check class 12th result
The HPBOSE class 10th and 12th Tem 1 examination was conducted in September. This year a total of 104363 candidates appeared for the class 12th examination and a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the class 10th examination.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 08:16 PM
HPBOSE Term 1 result: Total candidates appeared for class 10th and 12th
HPBOSE class 12th Term 1 result: 104363 candidates appeared for class 12th
HPBOSE class 10th term 1 result: 90896 candidates appeared for class 10th
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 08:02 PM
HPBOSE class 12th Term 1 result: Re-valuation and revision fee
The HPBOSE class 12th Re-valuation fee is ₹500 and the revision fee is ₹400 per subject.
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 07:56 PM
HPBOSE class 12th Term 1 result: Candidates can apply for re-evaluation till Jan 17
Candidates can apply for re-evaluation through the concerned schools at hpbose.org till January 17, 2023.
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 07:55 PM
HPBOSE Term 1 result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the results tab
Next, click on the result link
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 07:42 PM
HPBOSE class 10th result: 90896 candidates appeared for exam
A total of 91262 candidates have registerd for the HPBOSE class 10th examination of which 90896 candidates appeared for the examination.
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 07:39 PM
HPBOSE class 10th result: Direct link
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 07:38 PM
HPBOSE Term 1 result: Class 12th result released
HPBOSE has released the class 12th term 1 result on the official website at hpbose.org. A total of 104363 candidates have appeared for the class 12th term 1 exam.
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 07:34 PM
HPBOSE 10th and 12th result: Term 1 result released
The HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 is available on the official website at hpbose.org