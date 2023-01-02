Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPBOSE class 10th term 1 result released at hpbose.org, details here

HPBOSE class 10th term 1 result released at hpbose.org, details here

exam results
Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:00 PM IST

HPBOSE has released the class 10th Term 1 result at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE class 10th term 1 result released at hpbose.org,(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 10th Term 1 result. The HPBOSE Term 1 result is available at ht education The HP Board conducted the examination in September 2022 for regular candidates of class 10th.

This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation through the concerned schools at hpbose.org till January 12, 2023.

HPBOSE class 10th: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

