HSSC MPHW result 2021 declared at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

HSSC MPHW result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Monday, October 25 released the result of the exam for the post of MPHW (Female). Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination for the post of MPHW (Female) can download their results from the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

The OMR-based written examination was held on July 25 evening session.

Here is the direct link to download the HSSC MPHW result

The Scrutiny of Documents for all the qualified candidates will take place from November 10, 2021, to November 12, 2021. Candidates are advised to report to Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula, at 9:00 a.m. They must also provide all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof, and a copy of the application form they downloaded.

Candidates have to fill the scrutiny form online from October 28 to October 31, 2021, using the link provided on the HSSC website.

HSSC MPHW result 2021: How to download the result

Visit the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads,” Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of MPHW (Female), Cat. No. 04 & 20”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and download for future reference