The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday declared the Result of the CRP Clerks-X preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk prelim examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 12, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS clerk prelim results 2020.

How to check IBPS clerk prelim results 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS clerk prelim results 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.