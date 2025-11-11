Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 11:14:54 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Customer Service Associate preliminary results not out. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out
    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims. When announced, candidates who have appeared for preliminary exam of Customer Service Associates can find the result link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Customer Service Associates preliminary examination was conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The prelims exam comprised of 100 marks objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour.

    The official notification says that the CSA prelims exam will be out in November 2025. However, the exact date of release of the results have not been shared yet.

    Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

    This recruitment drive will fill 13533 Customer Service Associates posts. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    ...Read More

    The official notification says that the CSA prelims exam will be out in November 2025. However, the exact date of release of the results have not been shared yet.

    Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

    This recruitment drive will fill 13533 Customer Service Associates posts. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 11, 2025 11:14:54 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Official website to check

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: ibps.in

    Nov 11, 2025 11:07:10 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: How to check?

    Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    Click on IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Nov 11, 2025 11:04:06 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: 13k+ vacancies to be filled

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: This recruitment drive will fill 13533 Customer Service Associate posts.

    Nov 11, 2025 11:01:00 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Who can appear for main exam?

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

    Nov 11, 2025 10:58:01 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Exact result release date

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The exact date of release of the results has not been shared yet.

    Nov 11, 2025 10:55:07 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: What official notification says?

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The official notification says that the CSA prelims exam will be out in November 2025.

    Nov 11, 2025 10:52:00 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Pattern of exam

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The prelims exam comprised of 100 marks objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour.

    Nov 11, 2025 10:48:09 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Exam dates

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The Customer Service Associates preliminary examination was conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

    Nov 11, 2025 10:45:09 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where to check results?

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: When announced, candidates who have appeared for preliminary exam of Customer Service Associates can find the result link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    Nov 11, 2025 10:42:21 AM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Date and time

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The date and time of release of the preliminary examination has not been shared yet.

    News education exam results IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes