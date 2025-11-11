IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Customer Service Associate preliminary results not out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims. When announced, candidates who have appeared for preliminary exam of Customer Service Associates can find the result link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Customer Service Associates preliminary examination was conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The prelims exam comprised of 100 marks objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour....Read More
The official notification says that the CSA prelims exam will be out in November 2025. However, the exact date of release of the results have not been shared yet.
Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.
This recruitment drive will fill 13533 Customer Service Associates posts. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
