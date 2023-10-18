Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Result 2023 for preliminary exam on October 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Result 2023 for preliminary exam released at ibps.in, here’s how to check

All those candidates who want to check the result can follow the steps given below.

IBPS PO Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS PO Result 2023 for prelims exam will remain on website till October 26, 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted in November 2023 and will comprise of 155 questions. The total marks is 200 and exam duration is for 3 hours. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

