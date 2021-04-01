Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS SO main and interview result 2021 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link
IBPS SO main and interview result 2021 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link

IBPS SO main and interview result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO main and interview can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 30, 2021.
IBPS SO main and interview result 2021.(Screengrab )

IBPS SO main and interview result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the combined results for the IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) main and interview on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO main and interview can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 30, 2021.

The institute had conducted the IBPS SO main examination on January 24, 2021. The interview round for IBPS mains was held later in February 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS SO main and interview result 2021.

How to check IBPS SO main and interview result 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on a link that reads , “Click here to view your combined result for main exam & interview for CRP SPL-X”

Click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS SO main and interview result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future reference.

