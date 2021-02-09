Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS SO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
exam results

IBPS SO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST
IBPS SO main scorecard 2020.(Screengrab)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the scorecard for IBPS SO Main examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.

The institute had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27, 2020. The IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment main examination was held on January 24 and its results were declared on February 4.

Direct link to download IBPS SO main scorecard 2020.

How to download IBPS SO main scorecard 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view your scores of online main exam for CRP SPL-X

A new page will appear on the display

Key in your credentials and log in

The IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps so main institute of banking personnel selection
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP