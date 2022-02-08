Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICAI CA foundation and final results for December 2021 exams likely on Feb 10
exam results

ICAI CA foundation and final results for December 2021 exams likely on Feb 10

ICAI CA foundation and final results: ICAI is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination (old course and new course) and Foundation examination either on the evening of Thursday, February 10, 2022 or on Friday, February 11, 2022.
ICAI CA foundation and final results: (icai.nic.in)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination (old course and new course) and Foundation examination either on the evening of Thursday, February 10, 2022 or on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Once released, candidates can visit www.icai.nic.in, www.careresults.icai.org, or www.icaiexam.icai.org to access the final exam results. Candidates need to enter their registration number or PIN along with their roll number to access the results on the websites.

Candidates of Final examination (old course and new course) and Foundation examination who wish to receive the results on their email addresses can visit the Institute website at www.icaiexam.icai.org and register their requests. Candidates can register their requests from Tuesday, February 08, 2022 onwards.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the announcement read.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the ICAI website for result-related updates.

icai ca foundation institute of chartered accountants of india
