ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022 declared at icai.org, check scores here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the December examination can check the results on the official site of ICAI at icai.org and also on icai.nic.in.

To check the results candidates will require registration number and roll number. Candidates can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the Institute has also released final merit list.

ICAI CA Foundation December exam was held from December 14 to December 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

