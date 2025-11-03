ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: Where, how to download final, inter & foundation exam scorecards when out
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The results of ICAI CA September 2025 examinations will be released on November 3, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA September 2025 results on Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the final, inter and foundation exam results will be able to check their results on the official website icai.nic.in, when out. ...Read More
Candidates need to keep details like their Registration Number and Roll Number ready to check their results.
As per ICAI, the Final and Intermediate results will be released around 2 PM, and the Foundation course result will be declared around 5 PM.
The institute conducted the final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.
The intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were held on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1, and on September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2.
And, the foundation course exam was conducted on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.
ICAI CA September 2025 Results: How to check
Candidates will be able to check their results by following these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
2. Click on the link to check CA September 2025 results, available on the home page.
3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.
4. Check the result displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result.
6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on ICAI CA September 2025 results, direct link and more.
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: Result timing
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The Final and Intermediate results will be released around 2 PM, and the Foundation course result will be declared around 5 PM.
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: How to download when results are out
1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to check CA September 2025 results.
3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.
4. Check the result displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result.
6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: Where to check
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The ICAI CA September 2025 results will be released on the official website at icai.nic.in.