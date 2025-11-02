ICAI CA September Result 2025 on November 3; know credentials required, how to check scores at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the results of the ICAI CA September Exams 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025. When out, candidates who appeared for the final, inter and foundation exam results will be able to check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA September Result 2025 will be released on November 3, 2025. The steps to check scores at icai.nic.in are given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Steps to check Candidates will be able to check their results by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check CA September 2025 results.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Result timings According to the notice shared by the ICAI, the results will be released in the time mentioned below:

According to the notice shared by the ICAI, the results will be released in the time mentioned below:

Final and Intermediate: Around 2 PM Foundation: Around 5 PM

Credentials required to check results Candidates will be able to access their result by entering the following credentials:

Registration Number Roll Number. Notably, ICAI had conducted the final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

Similarly, the intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were held on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1, and on September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2.

Whereas the foundation course exam was conducted on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

For more details, candidates can are advised to visit the the official website of ICAI.