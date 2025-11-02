NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration window closes today at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, here's the direct link

National Testing Agency, NTA, is scheduled to close the registration window for SWAYAM July Semester Exam 202 on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Candidates who are yet to register for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds semester exam have their final chance to apply on the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/. NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration window will close on November 2, 2025 at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, The direct link to register is given here.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for payment of fee is November 3, 2025, up to 11:50 PM, and application correction window will be open from November 4 to 6, 2025, till 11:50 PM.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR NTA SWAYAM JULY 2025 SEMESTER EXAM General (UR) category candidates are required to pay a registration fee of ₹750 for one course and ₹600 per additional course.

The registration fee For Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category candidates is ₹500 for one course and ₹400 for additional course. The payment should be done through Credit / Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

The agency will conduct the examination on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Steps to register Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the examination:

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Login to your account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM.