    ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Final, Inter and Foundation results likely on November 3, notice here

    ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date has been announced. The final, inter and foundation results will be out likely on November 3. 

    Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 2:25 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date. The final, inter and foundation exam results will likely be declared on November 3, 2025. Candidates can check the results when declared on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

    ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Final, Inter and Foundation results likely on November 3, notice here

    As per the official notice, the Final and Intermediate exam results will be announced around 2 pm and Foundation course result will be announced around 5 pm on November 3.

    ICAI CA September Result 2025: How to check

    All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps provided below.

    1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to check CA Sepember 2025 results.

    3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

    4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    5. Download the result.

    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    The final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

    The intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1, and on September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2.

    The foundation course exam was held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

    Official Notice Here

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
