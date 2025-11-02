KSET 2025: KEA to conduct exam today; check reporting time, dress code, prohibited items checklist & more

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is scheduled to conduct the KSET 2025 on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The examination will be conducted for three hours, from 10 AM to 1 PM.
The exam comprises of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type multiple choice questions. Paper I will have 100 marks questions and Paper II will have 200 marks questions.
Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test 2025 are must ensure they follow the instructions prescribed by the authority to avoid any inconveniences.
Here are some important guidelines that candidates should follow:
Reporting time and OMR sheet
Candidates will be allowed the enter the examination centre from 8.30 am. They will be allowed to enter the exam hall upon showing the admit card and identity card, and take their designated seat.
The admit card and photograph of the candidate will be verified by the supervisor.
The invigilator will distribute the O.M.R. for both papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Candidates are required to write their names and roll number in the answer sheet carefully, and fill the relevant circles without mistake, KEA said.
Further, candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall till the last bell of the examination.