KSET 2025: KEA to conduct exam today; check reporting time, dress code, prohibited items checklist & more

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is scheduled to conduct the KSET 2025 on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The examination will be conducted for three hours, from 10 AM to 1 PM. KSET 2025 will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on November 2, 2025. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

The exam comprises of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type multiple choice questions. Paper I will have 100 marks questions and Paper II will have 200 marks questions.

Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test 2025 are must ensure they follow the instructions prescribed by the authority to avoid any inconveniences.

Here are some important guidelines that candidates should follow:

Reporting time and OMR sheet Candidates will be allowed the enter the examination centre from 8.30 am. They will be allowed to enter the exam hall upon showing the admit card and identity card, and take their designated seat.

The admit card and photograph of the candidate will be verified by the supervisor.

The invigilator will distribute the O.M.R. for both papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Candidates are required to write their names and roll number in the answer sheet carefully, and fill the relevant circles without mistake, KEA said.

Further, candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall till the last bell of the examination.

Also read: NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration window closes today at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, here's the direct link

Dress code for male candidates Male candidates should wear half-sleeved shirts. Full-sleeve shirts are not permitted. Shirts without collar are preferred wherever possible. Trousers (without pockets/with minimal pockets) are preferred. Kurta pyjamas, jeans are not permitted. Clothes worn by male candidates should be light, that is no zip pockets, pockets, large buttons and elaborate embroidery. Shoes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates are advised to wear sandals or flat slippers. Candidates are prohibited from wearing any metal jewellery around the neck or earrings, rings and bracelets. Dress Code for female candidates: Female candidates are prohibited from wearing clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches or buttons. Candidates should not wear full-sleeved clothes or jeans. They should wear half-sleeved clothes. Shoes or high-heeled slippers and sandals should not be worn. Candidates should wear flat-soled slippers/sandals only. Female candidates are prohibited from wearing any kind of metal jewellery, (except for Mangalsutra and toe ring). Prohibited items checklist Candidates should ensure that they do not bring any of the prohibited items to the examination centre as mentioned below:

Electronic devices, mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones, wallets, goggles, bluetooth devices, calculators and wrist watches are not allowed inside the examination hall. Edible items are not allowed in the examination hall. Only transparent drinking water bottles are allowed. Drinking water will be provided at the examination centre. Pencils, paper, scales, erasers, geometry boxes and log tables are not allowed inside the examination centre. Candidates should not wear cap/hats inside the exam hall. Masks covering face and ear should not be worn. Items allowed