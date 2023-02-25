ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops CS Professional exam, toppers’ list here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 25, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Candidates can check CS Professional results on icsi.edu. Later today, at 2 pm, the institute will announce Executive course results.

ByHT Education Desk

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday announced results of the December edition of Company Secretary (CS) Professional exam. This time, Chiraag Agarwal has emerged as the all India topper, the institute announced. ICSI result 2022 live updates.

S Swathi and Riya Bhagchandani are in ranks two and three, respectively.

Here is the list of top 14 rank holders shared by ICSI.

ICSI CS Professional December 2022 result toppers:

  1. CHIRAAG AGARWAL
  2. S SWATHI
  3. RIYA BHAGCHANDANI
  4. ANMOL AJAY JAIN
  5. APARNA MUKESH AGRAWAL
  6. SARANYA T V
  7. AMAN KUMAR KARN
  8. MANAV SHINGARI
  9. UMMAY RABAB ORUBA
  10. HARISH KUMAR PUKHRAJ CHOUDHARY
  11. CHANDNI DALMIA
  12. NITESH BHARATRAM MAMGAIN
  13. VIDHI RAKESH JOSHI, VIDHI BHARAT OSWAL
  14. SAKSHI AGARWAL

ICSI said that candidates will receive hard copies of their mark sheets within 30 days.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” it said.

