Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional result out on icsi.edu, Executive at 2 pm
Live

ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional result out on icsi.edu, Executive at 2 pm

exam results
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 11:55 AM IST

ICSI Result 2022 Live Updates: CS Professional results announced on icsi.edu. Executive result will be out at 2 pm.

ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional results out, Executive results soon at icsi.edu.
ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional results out, Executive results soon at icsi.edu.(icsi.edu)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

ICSI Result 2022 Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is announcing Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results today. CS Professional results has been declared at 11 am and the time for CS Executive result declaration is 2 pm. Both results will be available on icsi.edu. 

CS Executive result will be available online only. Hard copies of marks sheets will not be provided to candidates. However, Professional result marks sheets will be sent to candidates. 

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI said.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on ICSI result. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 25, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    ICSI result: Complete list of toppers 

    Here is the complete list of toppers of CS Professional December exam

  • Feb 25, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    ICSI CS December 2022 exam results: Riya Bhagchandani clinches the third spot

    Riya Bhagchandani secured the third place in the ICSI CS Professional December 2022 exams, the results for which were declared on Saturday.

  • Feb 25, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    ICSI CS December 2022 exam: S Swathi bags second place

    S Swathi has bagged the second position in the CS professional December 2022 examination. 

  • Feb 25, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    CHIRAAG AGARWAL tops ICSI CS December 2022 exam

    CHIRAAG AGARWAL has topped the December edition of CS Professional result, ICSI has announced.

  • Feb 25, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional result: Direct link

    Here is the direct link to check ICSI CS Professional result 2022

  • Feb 25, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional result 2022 announced!

    ICSI has announced CS Professional exam result on icsi.edu. 

  • Feb 25, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional result

    Candidates can check their e-result on icsi.edu 11 am onwards. The physical copy of the mark sheet will be send to candidate's address within 30 days, ICSI said.

  • Feb 25, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    ICSI Professional result in 15 minutes

    ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am. The direct link to view scorecards will be provided here.

  • Feb 25, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Where to check ICSI CS Professional, Executive results

    Both ICSI CS Professional and Executive exam results will be announced at icsi.edu. 

  • Feb 25, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2022 date and time

    ICSI CS Professional and Executive results will be announced today, February 25.

    CS Professional result 2022: 11 am

    Executive result: 2 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi exam result. icsi cs + 1 more

ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops CS Professional exam, toppers’ list here

exam results
Published on Feb 25, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Candidates can check CS Professional results on icsi.edu. Later today, at 2 pm, the institute will announce Executive course results.

ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops CS Professional exam, toppers’ list here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional result out on icsi.edu, Executive at 2 pm

exam results
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 11:34 AM IST

ICSI Result 2022 Live Updates: CS Professional results announced on icsi.edu. Executive result will be out at 2 pm.

ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional results out, Executive results soon at icsi.edu.(icsi.edu)
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI December 2022 result for CS Professional, Executive courses today @icsi.edu

exam results
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 10:45 AM IST

ICSI Result: CS Professional results will be available at 11 am and Executive result will be announced at 2 pm at icsi.edu.

ICSI December 2022 result for CS Professional, Executive courses today @icsi.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 releasing tomorrow at icsi.edu

exam results
Published on Feb 24, 2023 08:56 PM IST

ICSI will release the CS Professional and Executive course results of the December 2022 session on February 25.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 releasing tomorrow at icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here

exam results
Published on Feb 24, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG has been released. Candidates can check the results through the official links given below.

Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CTET Result 2023 Live: CBSE CTET December result latest updates

exam results
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 11:03 AM IST

CBSE CTET 2023 Result Live: Latest updates on Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET December 2022 exam results.  

CTET result 2023 on ctet.nic.in, CBSE CTET December result 2022 live updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Where, how to check December exam scores

exam results
Published on Feb 23, 2023 07:56 AM IST

CTET December Exam Result: Once announced, candidates can check it on ctet.nic.in. Check details below.

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Where, how to check December exam scores
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

MSBTE Diploma result 2022: Winter results declared at msbte.org.in, direct link

exam results
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 09:06 PM IST

MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education on Wednesday, February 22 declared the MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results.

MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results: Results have been declared, The direct link to check results can be found in the story inside.(msbte.org.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in

exam results
Published on Feb 22, 2023 10:52 AM IST

SSC CGL Result 2022 scorecard will be released today for Tier I exam. Candidates can check the scores through the steps given below.

SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

GATE 2023 answer key out at gate.iitk.ac, know how to check

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key today, February 21.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: IIT GATE answer key out at gate.iitk.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 declared at drdo.gov.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 05:40 PM IST

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 declared at drdo.gov.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NSTSE 2023 results released at unifiedcouncil.com, get link to check result

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:03 PM IST

National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result released today, February 21, 2023

NSTSE 2023 results released at unifiedcouncil.com,
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: How to check January Diploma results at msbte.org.in

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:32 PM IST

MSBTE Result Winter 2023 will be announced in due course of time. The January Diploma results can be checked by candidates through the simple steps given below.

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: How to check January Diploma results at msbte.org.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Alagappa University result for November 2022 exam out @ alagappauniversity.ac.in

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Alagappa University Result 2022: Students can view their results by visiting the result portal on the university website, alagappauniversity.ac.in.

Alagappa University result for November 2022 exam out at alagappauniversity.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CTET Result 2023: How to check CBSE CTET results at ctet.nic.in

exam results
Published on Feb 18, 2023 05:05 PM IST

CTET Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Before that, candidates can check the steps to check the CBSE CTET results at ctet.nic.in below.

CTET Result 2023: How to check CBSE CTET results at ctet.nic.in(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out