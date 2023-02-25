ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional result out on icsi.edu, Executive at 2 pm

ICSI Result 2022 Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is announcing Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results today. CS Professional results has been declared at 11 am and the time for CS Executive result declaration is 2 pm. Both results will be available on icsi.edu.

CS Executive result will be available online only. Hard copies of marks sheets will not be provided to candidates. However, Professional result marks sheets will be sent to candidates.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI said.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on ICSI result.