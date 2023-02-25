ICSI December 2022 result for CS Professional, Executive courses today @icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results today, February 25. CS Professional results will be available at 11 am and Executive result will be announced at 2 pm.

Candidates can check CS Professional and December results at icsi.edu.

In the notice announcing result date and time, ICSI said that for Executive results, e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website after announcement of results but physical copy of this document will be provided.

However, Professional course hard copies of marks sheets will be provided.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI said.

The next session of ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be held from June 1, 2023 to June 10. Registration for the June session will begin on February 26.