ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops CS Professional exam, toppers’ list here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday announced results of the December edition of Company Secretary (CS) Professional exam. This time, Chiraag Agarwal has emerged as the all India topper, the institute announced. ICSI result 2022 live updates.

S Swathi and Riya Bhagchandani are in ranks two and three, respectively.

Candidates can check CS Professional results on icsi.edu. Later today, at 2 pm, the institute will announce Executive course results.

Here is the list of top 14 rank holders shared by ICSI.

ICSI CS Professional December 2022 result toppers:

CHIRAAG AGARWAL S SWATHI RIYA BHAGCHANDANI ANMOL AJAY JAIN APARNA MUKESH AGRAWAL SARANYA T V AMAN KUMAR KARN MANAV SHINGARI UMMAY RABAB ORUBA HARISH KUMAR PUKHRAJ CHOUDHARY CHANDNI DALMIA NITESH BHARATRAM MAMGAIN VIDHI RAKESH JOSHI, VIDHI BHARAT OSWAL SAKSHI AGARWAL

ICSI said that candidates will receive hard copies of their mark sheets within 30 days.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” it said.