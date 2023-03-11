India Post GDS Result 2023 declared for all circles, direct link here

India Post has released India Post GDS Result 2023 shortlisted candidates list. The list of shortlisted candidates has been released for all circles. Candidates who have registered themselves for the posts can check their names on the official site of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the post will have to appear for document verification process. The date and time of document verification will be announced in due course of time. To check the names, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check India Post GDS Result 2023

India Post GDS Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on India Post GDS Result 2023 shortlisted candidates list as per the circle available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 28 and ended on February 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

