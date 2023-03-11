Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / India Post GDS Result 2023 declared for all circles, direct link here

India Post GDS Result 2023 declared for all circles, direct link here

exam results
Published on Mar 11, 2023 07:21 PM IST

India Post GDS Result 2023 has been declared for all circles. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

India Post GDS Result 2023 declared for all circles, direct link here (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

India Post has released India Post GDS Result 2023 shortlisted candidates list. The list of shortlisted candidates has been released for all circles. Candidates who have registered themselves for the posts can check their names on the official site of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the post will have to appear for document verification process. The date and time of document verification will be announced in due course of time. To check the names, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check India Post GDS Result 2023

India Post GDS Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on India Post GDS Result 2023 shortlisted candidates list as per the circle available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 28 and ended on February 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
india post exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP