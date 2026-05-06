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JAC class 12 results: Girls dominate in commerce and arts, boys outshine in science

JAC class 12 results: Girls dominate in commerce and arts, boys outshine in science

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Girls dominated commerce and arts streams in the class 12 exam, while boys outshone girls in the science stream, the results of which were announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council on Wednesday.

JAC class 12 results: Girls dominate in commerce and arts, boys outshine in science

The overall pass percentage stood at 82.92 in science, 93.27 in commerce and 96.14 in arts.

In science stream, 83.02 per cent of boys cleared the exam, against 82.76 per cent of girls.

In commerce, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.70, ahead of boys at 91.59 per cent.

Similarly, 95.70 per cent of girls cleared the examination in the commerce stream, while 91.59 per cent of the boys passed, the official said.

In arts, 96.68 per cent of girls passed the exam, while boys' pass percentage was 95.35.

Choti Kumari from KN Plus-2 High School at Harnad in Bokaro emerged as a state topper in the science stream with 95.6 per cent marks, while Sweta Prasad from Yogoda Satsanga Intermediate Mahavidyalaya at Dhurwa in Ranchi was the state topper in commerce stream, securing 95.6 per cent marks.

Of them, 1,07,694 secured first division, 91,317 second division and 3,947 third division marks.

Among districts, Latehar recorded the highest pass percentage in science at 93.25, Simdega topped commerce with 99.57 per cent, while Gumla led the arts stream with a pass percentage of 99.52.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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