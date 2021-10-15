JEE Advanced 2021 result live updates: IIT entrance result today at jeeadv.ac.in
- JEE advanced result will be declared today, October 15 at jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the final result, the JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released.
JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today, October 15 at 10 am. The exam was held on to grant admissions in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE advanced result can be checked at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. The JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key.
Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins on October 16. The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, 10 am. The second list will be released a day later on October 24, 10 am.
The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am. By October 30, 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query will be held.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 07:21 AM
JEE advanced result today: IITs to have minimum 20% female enrolment
As per JoSAA guidelines, for IITs, undergraduate programs altogether in an institute will have at least 20% females for academic session 2021-22. For NITs, IIEST Shibpur and some of IIITs, individual undergraduate program will have at least 20% females for academic session 2021-22.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 07:20 AM
JEE advanced 2021: Know about JoSAA admission process
Admission to the IITs will be held through JEE Advanced 2021.
“It is mandatory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA 2021 online portal to be able to obtain seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2021 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. The academic programs, along with the category-wise intake capacity, will be announced on the online portal https://josaa.nic.in,” an official statement from JoSAA reads.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 07:18 AM
JoSAA schedule announced
For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 07:18 AM
JEE advanced 2021 final answer key to be released today
Along with the final result, the final answer key of the JEE advanced 2021 will also be released today. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website. The result will be based on the final answer key.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 07:16 AM
JEE advanced 2021 result today
The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, result will be declared today at 10 am. The result will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.