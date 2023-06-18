JEE Advanced 2023 Cut-off: Check category-wise qualifying marks

JEE Advanced 2023 Result, Cut-Off: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Sunday (June 18) announced results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023. This year, a total of 1,80,372 candidates took the exam of whom 43,773 have qualified to participate in counselling for IIT admissions. JEE Advanced result 2023 live updates.

Check JEE Advanced 2023 cut off marks for different categories (Photo by Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)

The official website to check JEE Advanced results is jeeadv.ac.in.

The institute has also announced cut-off marks a candidate had to score to be included in rank lists of different categories.

IIT Guwahati said that the exam was held for a total of 360 marks – 120 marks each for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (60 in paper 1, 60 in paper 2).

For the common rank list (CRL), a candidate is required to score at least 6.83 per cent of the total marks in each subject and 23.89 per cent in aggregate.

JEE Advanced 2023: Category-wise cut-off marks

CRL: 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate

OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%

GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%

SC rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

ST rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PwD): 3.42%, 11.95%

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

SC-PwD rank list: 3.42% 11.95%

ST-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

Preparatory course (PC) rank list: 1.71%, 5.98%

