JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) result awaited

Published on Feb 13, 2023 03:22 PM IST

JEE Main Paper 2 Result: Once announced, candidates can check their scorecards on jeemain.nta.nic.in and/or ntaresults.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main 2023 paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam results soon. JEE Main paper 1 or Engineering exam result was announced earlier this month.

The exam was held on January 28 in a single shift. This time, over 46,000 students took the Architecture and Planning paper of JEE Main session 1.

Once announced, candidates can check their scorecards on jeemain.nta.nic.in and/or ntaresults.nic.in.

Ahead of results, the agency is expected to publish the answer key of the exam.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result: How to check

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the paper 2 result link on the home page.
  3. Enter the asked login details (application number and password) and submit.
  4. Download your NTA scorecard and save it for future uses.

The next session of JEE Main for both Engineering and Architecture & Planning aspirants is scheduled for April. Registrations for JEE Main session 2 will begin soon.

