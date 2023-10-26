Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Where and how to check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce results of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2023) on its official website. Once announced, candidates can check it on kea.kar.nic.in or on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: How to check it when released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Karnataka PGC answer key for MBA, MCA and MTech subjects were issued on September 29 and results are expected next.

When declared, candidates can check their results by following these steps

How to check PGCET result 2023

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Under the admission tab, open the PGCET 2023 link. Open the result link and login with your credentials. Check and download your result. Take a printout of your result for future uses.

Karnataka PGCET was conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

On the first exam day, September 23, there was a single shift – from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on he second day, PGCET was held in two shifts – from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The entrance test is held for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ MArch courses at participating institutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here