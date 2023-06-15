KCET Results 2023 Live: Karnataka CET result today on kea.kar.nic.in
- KCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka CET results will be announced on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to announce results of its Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) today, June 15. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar will announce KCET results via a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am and students can check their marks online after 11 am.
Official websites for KCET result 2023 are kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.
Follow this live blog for KCET result direct link, cut-off marks, toppers' list and other information.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:25 AM
KCET result 2023: Final answer key likely today
As seen last year, KEA is likely to publish final answer keys of KCET along with results.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:22 AM
KCET results 2023: How to check scores
- Go to the KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Go to UG CET 2023.
- Open the result link and enter required information.
- Login to check your result.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:15 AM
KCET 2023 result: Where to check marks online
These are the official websites for KCET results:
- kea.kar.nic.in
- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:12 AM
Karnataka Education Minister to announce KCET results
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar will announce UGCET results at a press conference which will take place at 9:30 am. Individual results will be available on the official website after 11 am.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:10 AM
KCET result 2023 time
KCET results will be out at 9:30 am and students can check their marks after 11 am.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 07:54 AM
KCET result 2023 today
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2023 today, June 15.