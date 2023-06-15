Home / Education / Exam Results / Karnataka CET Result 2023: KCET results today on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka CET Result 2023: KCET results today on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 08:23 AM IST

KCET result 2023 today at 9:30 am. Check marks online after 11 am on kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2023 Result: Results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 will be out today, June 15. These results will be announced at 9:30 am and students can check it after 11 am on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. KCET Result 2023 Live Updates.

Karnataka KCET result 2023 today on kea.kar.nic.in(Shutterstock)

S. Ramya, ED, KEA has informed that Minister for Higher Education, Dr MC Sudhakar will release the results in the KEA office at 9.30 am.

How to check KCET result 2023

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  2. Now go to UGCET 2023.
  3. Open the link to check results.
  4. Enter the asked details and login.
  5. Check and download your result.

KEA had previously released answer key of the exam and invited feedback from candidates. The entrance test was held in May.

KEA conducts UGCET for admitting students to undergraduate Pharmacy, Agriculture and Engineering courses.

