KCET Results 2023 Live: Karnataka CET result today on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to announce results of its Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) today, June 15. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar will announce KCET results via a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am and students can check their marks online after 11 am. KCET result 2023: Karnataka CET result live updates (HT archive)

Official websites for KCET result 2023 are kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

