KCET Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check Karnataka CET results when out?

KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is expected to release the KCET Result 2026 soon. The date and time of announcement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test has not been shared yet. When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka CET exam can check the results and scorecards through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More

The Karnataka CET exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2026, across the state at various exam centres. The examination was held in two sessions- first session from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

On the first day, test was conducted for Physics and Chemistry subjects in two sessions and on the next day test was conducted for Mathematics and Biology subjects in two sessions as per the date and time notified. Each paper / subject was conducted for 60 marks each with duration of 80 minutes.

The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.