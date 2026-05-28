KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Karnataka CET results when out?

KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is yet to announce the KCET Result 2026. The date and time of announcement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test have not been disclosed yet. When released, all appeared candidates can check the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More

The Karnataka CET exam was held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.

The minimum passing marks for all Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks in Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA in order to be considered for assignment of ranks and to become eligible for allotment of seats in CET-2026. (The Kannada Language Test paper will be of 4th Standard Level). Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.