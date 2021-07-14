Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala SSLC result 2021: 2,214 schools register 100 percent result
exam results

Kerala SSLC result 2021: 2,214 schools register 100 percent result

Kerala SSLC or class 10 result has been announced today, July 14. The state has recorded 99.47% pass this year in class 10 board exam, which is popularly known as SSLC exam. This is the highest pass percentage in class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result 2021: 2,214 schools register 100 percent result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kerala SSLC or class 10 result has been announced today, July 14. The state has recorded 99.47% pass this year in class 10 board exam, which is popularly known as SSLC exam. This is the highest pass percentage in class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state.

Kerala SSLC portal

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Live updates

Last year, the Board had registered its best performance of 98.82%.

Among the schools, a total of 2,214 schools have registered 100 per cent result this year.

Kannur district has registered the highest performance with a pass percentage of 99.85%. Among districts, Wayanad district has registered least pass in SSLC exam this year.

In this year's class 10 board exam, record number of A plus results have been registered. The highest number of A plus marks has been obtained from students in Malappuram district.

This year, the SSLC examination had begun in the second week of April for close to 4.2 lakh candidates. The exam was held in 2947 centers including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. However, later in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the exam was postponed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sslc result
TRENDING NEWS

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP