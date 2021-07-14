Kerala SSLC result 2021: 2,214 schools register 100 percent result

Kerala SSLC or class 10 result has been announced today, July 14. The state has recorded 99.47% pass this year in class 10 board exam, which is popularly known as SSLC exam. This is the highest pass percentage in class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state.

Last year, the Board had registered its best performance of 98.82%.

Among the schools, a total of 2,214 schools have registered 100 per cent result this year.

Kannur district has registered the highest performance with a pass percentage of 99.85%. Among districts, Wayanad district has registered least pass in SSLC exam this year.

In this year's class 10 board exam, record number of A plus results have been registered. The highest number of A plus marks has been obtained from students in Malappuram district.

This year, the SSLC examination had begun in the second week of April for close to 4.2 lakh candidates. The exam was held in 2947 centers including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. However, later in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the exam was postponed.

