Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE 10th Result to be declared today

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be announced today. DHSE 10th Result can be checked by candidates from 2 pm onwards on keralaresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. The DHSE 10th Result will be declared at 2 pm on July 14, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of DHSE Kerala on keralaresults.nic.in.

The result of Class 10 will be announced by the state education minister V. Sivan Kutty in a press conference. The results will be released after the press conference on the official websites.

This year Kerala SSLC exams were conducted in the second week of April. Around 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centres including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. The evaluation process for Class 10 board exams in the state started on June 7. The practical exams for SSLC students were cancelled this year due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Results: Websites to check

    Kerala SSLC Result will be announced at 2 pm today. The result will be available on various websites. The list of websites is given below.

    • keralapareeksahabhavan.in

    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    • results.kerala.nic.in

    • prd.kerala.gov.in

    • keralaresults.nic.in

  • JUL 14, 2021 08:55 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Results 2021: To be declared by Education Minister

    Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce Kerala SSLC Results 2021 on July 14. Class 10 result will be announced by the Minister at a press conference from the PRD Chamber at 2 pm.

  • JUL 14, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021: When the result will be declared

    As per the official statement released by the Board, the DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be announced on July 14 at 2 pm. "The results of the 2021 SSLC Examination will be announced on Wednesday 14/07/2021 at 2.00 pm in the PRD Chamber. In addition, THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC exam results will also be announced," says the official statement.

  • JUL 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC 10th Results: Result today

    Kerala SSLC 10th Results will be announced today, July 14, 2021. The result will be available on the official link keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE 10th Result to be declared today
