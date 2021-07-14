Kerala SSLC result will be declared today for close to 4.2 lakh students. The SSLC result will be based on grading system. Kerala SSLC result will be available on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan, after the education minister K Sivankutty releases it.

Kerala SSLC result 2021 grading system in details

Candidates who will receive their SSLC result should understand the grading system in detail.

A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)

A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)

B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)

B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)

C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)

C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)

D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)

D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)

The Kerala SSLC result will only carry the grades obtained by the students.

Students can ask for the SSLC marks from the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan when they apply to colleges.

