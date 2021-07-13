Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala SSLC result 2021: List of websites to check class 10 marks

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result 2021: List of websites to check class 10 marks(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kerala SSLC result will be released on July 14 at 2 pm, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has confirmed. The SSLC result will be announced by the state education minister V. Sivan Kutty in a press conference. The results will be released after the press conference on the official websites where candidates can login and download the class 10 marks.

Kerala SSLC exams were held in the second week of April. Over 4.2 lakh appeared for it in 2947 centres including 9 centres in Gulf and Lakshadweep.

Students should check their result from the official website.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: List of websites to check

The Kerala SSLC result will be available on the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

education.kerala.gov.in

www.keralapareekshabhavan.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

http://results.kerala.nic.in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

www.sietkerala.gov.in

http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in

http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

