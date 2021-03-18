Kerala TET result 2020 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

Kerala TET result 2020: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has declared the results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KTET December 2020 examination can check their results online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Pareekshabhavan had conducted the KTET examination 2020 on January 9 and 17, 2021.

Direct link to check KTET results 2020.

How to check Kerala TET result 2020:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Kerala TET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.