Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has declared KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Result on April 20, 2023. Parents and guardians who have registered their child for Class 1 admissions can check the result on the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in after 7 pm.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Result declared at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here

The result declaration was confirmed by M L Meena, an official of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 Delhi Cantt.

Those children whose name have been chosen in the lottery system can take admissions from April 21, 2023 onwards. The admission of eligible candidates will be done as per – PTE, From Service Priority Category (I and II) only, Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in above criterias.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Result: How to check

Candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where parents or guardians will have to select the state and KV name.

The list will open where candidates name will be displayed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

