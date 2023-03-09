LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on AAO scorecard, cut offs

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India will release LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 likely soon. The Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) result for preliminary examination can be checked when released on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The scorecard will be available under the careers section of the official website. As per reports, the cut off marks will also be released by the organisation along with the result.

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023. Latest updates on scores, merit list, cut off and other details is given below.