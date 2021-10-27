MHT CET result 2021 Live Updates: MHT CET result today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

The MHT CET Result 2021 will be released today at 7 pm, Maharashtra state technical education minister Uday Samant has confirmed. The MHT CET result will be available on the official site of MAHACET on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

“Result of MHT-CET-2021 Online Entrance Examination conducted by State CET Cell for the academic year 2021-22 today on 27/10/2021 from 7.00 pm after logging of candidates https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org It will be made available on this website,” the minister has said in a tweet.

The MHT CET 2021 counselling schedule will be released soon after the declaration of result. The registration process for counselling will begin in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes.

The examination was held on October 9 and 10. The answer key was released on October 11 and the objection window was closed on October 13, 2021.