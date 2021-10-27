Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

MHT CET result 2021 Live Updates: MHT CET result today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

  • MHT CET result 2021 Live Updates: MHT CET Result 2021 will be released at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Candidates can check the result using registration details.
MHT CET result 2021 Live Updates: MHT CET result at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org(PTI file)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 05:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The MHT CET Result 2021 will be released today at 7 pm, Maharashtra state technical education minister Uday Samant has confirmed. The MHT CET result will be available on the official site of MAHACET on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

“Result of MHT-CET-2021 Online Entrance Examination conducted by State CET Cell for the academic year 2021-22 today on 27/10/2021 from 7.00 pm after logging of candidates https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org It will be made available on this website,” the minister has said in a tweet.

The MHT CET 2021 counselling schedule will be released soon after the declaration of result. The registration process for counselling will begin in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes. 

The examination was held on October 9 and 10. The answer key was released on October 11 and the objection window was closed on October 13, 2021. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 27 Oct 2021 05:28 PM

    MHT CET result direct link details here

    The MHT CET result will be available on the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Candidates have to go to the website and click on the direct link to download the MHT CET score card.

  • Wed, 27 Oct 2021 05:19 PM

    MHT CET 2021 counselling schedule next

    The Cell will release the MHT CET 2021 counselling schedule soon after the declaration of result. The registration process for counselling will begin in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes.

  • Wed, 27 Oct 2021 05:12 PM

    MHT CET results today at 7pm

    Maharashtra gher Education And Technical Education Minister has confirmed the MHT CET result timing today. 

    The result will be available on the official website and candidates can download the score card 7 pm onwards.

