State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared MHT CET Result 2026 for the PCB group on June 9, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the PCB group can check and download the scorecards through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE Updates

MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, check scorecard here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The results for the first PCB group exam have been announced. To check the results, candidates will need their registered email ID and password.

The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first attempt answer key was released on May 13 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was May 15, 2026.

Direct link to check MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group

MHT CET Result 2026: How to check

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{{^usCountry}} All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on MHT CET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on MHT CET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Percentile scores will be calculated based on the raw (actual) marks obtained by each candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Percentile scores will be calculated based on the raw (actual) marks obtained by each candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET. {{/usCountry}}

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