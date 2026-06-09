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MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, check scorecard here

MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group has been declared. The direct link to download the scorecard is given here. 

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 08:33 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared MHT CET Result 2026 for the PCB group on June 9, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the PCB group can check and download the scorecards through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE Updates

MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, check scorecard here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results for the first PCB group exam have been announced. To check the results, candidates will need their registered email ID and password.

The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first attempt answer key was released on May 13 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was May 15, 2026.

Direct link to check MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group 

MHT CET Result 2026: How to check

 
mht cet
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / MHT CET Result 2026 for PCB group declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, check scorecard here
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