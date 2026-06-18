The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the summer diploma examination can check the results through the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 declared at msbte.ac.in, direct link to check here

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Direct link to check MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026

According to reports, the summer theory examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, 2026, while the practical assessments were held between April 8 and April 18, 2026. After completion of the extensive evaluation process, the final scores are being compiled for publication.

Here is the step-by-step procedure on how the result can be checked :

The official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education must be visited at msbte.ac.in.

The designated link for the "MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026" must be searched for and clicked on the homepage.

Redirection to the secure result portal will be experienced by the user.

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{{^usCountry}} The enrollment number or seat number* must be entered accurately into the specified fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The enrollment number or seat number* must be entered accurately into the specified fields. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The captcha verification code must be filled in as displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The captcha verification code must be filled in as displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 'Submit' button must be clicked to process the entered data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'Submit' button must be clicked to process the entered data. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The individual scorecard will be displayed on the screen for review. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual scorecard will be displayed on the screen for review. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The document should be downloaded, and a physical printout must be taken for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The document should be downloaded, and a physical printout must be taken for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For students by whom the diploma courses have successfully been completed, opportunities for higher education are being offered. Qualified candidates can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)to secure lateral entry or further admission. This process is fully managed and organised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. All official declarations regarding the schedule and counselling cut-offs will be updated on the board's website. Any further grievances or verification requests will also be processed by the board authorities via online channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For students by whom the diploma courses have successfully been completed, opportunities for higher education are being offered. Qualified candidates can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)to secure lateral entry or further admission. This process is fully managed and organised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. All official declarations regarding the schedule and counselling cut-offs will be updated on the board's website. Any further grievances or verification requests will also be processed by the board authorities via online channels. {{/usCountry}}

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