NATA 2023 test 3 result today on nata.in

Result of the third National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA 2023 test 3) will be announced today, July 17. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results and download scorecards 5 pm onwards. The result website is nata.in.

“NATA 2023 Exam 3 Results and Score card will be available at 5 PM, 17 Jul 2023,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

Council of Architecture conducted the 3rd NATA 2023 exam on July 9. Results of the first two tests have already been announced.

The exam is a gateway for admission to first year of the five-year BArch degree course offered by around 400 architectural institutions throughout the country.

How to check NATA 2023 test 3 result

Go to nata.in. On the home page, look for the NATA exam 3 result. Open the link and enter the required information on the login window. Submit it and check your result. Download the scorecard and save it for future uses.