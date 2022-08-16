NATA Phase 3 result today at nata.in: Know how to check

Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 result today, August 16. Candidates who took the NATA Phase 3 examination can check the result on the official website at www.nata.in.

Candidates can check their result through application number and Date of Birth. The NATA Phase 3 examination was held on August 7 in 137 centers in the country and 7 international centres in 131 Cities. The exam was conducted in 2 sessions from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2nd session from 2.30 pm to 5.30pm.

NATA Result 2022: How to check scores

Go to the official website of Council of Architecture at nata.in.

Click on NATA 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Your NATA Phase 3 scores will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

