NBSE Class 10th 12th Result: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results not today

Updated on May 25, 2022 11:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Result of HSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 board exams conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be not be announced on Wednesday, May 25. A notification on result date and time has turned out fake. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 25 May 2022 11:12 AM

    NBSE Nagaland board result not today

    NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will not be announced on May 25. The notification in circulation is fake. 

  • Wed, 25 May 2022 10:59 AM

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 date, time

    Nagaland board (NBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results will be published on May 25. The results will be available in the afternoon. 

